Kerala woman run over, another stabbed in US; friend arrested 

On August 28, the police received a report of a hit-and-run accident in Milpitas.

Witnesses said a blue SUV fled the scene after hitting Anjana. She was found dead at the spot with severe injuries.

The police later located a blue SUV matching the description in a nearby parking lot, with damage consistent with an accident.

The driver, described by police only as a 32-year-old Milpitas resident, was arrested.

But relatives identified the woman taken into custody as Anila.