Kerala woman run over, another stabbed in US; friend arrested
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a woman from Kottayam, Kerala, has been arrested in connection with the murder of her two friends in the United States on August 28. The victims have been identified as Anjana Hari (35) from Thrissur and Ann Mary Mathew (40) from Thiruvananthapuram. Their friend Anila (32) has been arrested in connection with the deaths. The motive behind these killings is still unclear.
Crime scene
Anjana was hit by a car
On August 28, the police received a report of a hit-and-run accident in Milpitas.
Witnesses said a blue SUV fled the scene after hitting Anjana. She was found dead at the spot with severe injuries.
The police later located a blue SUV matching the description in a nearby parking lot, with damage consistent with an accident.
The driver, described by police only as a 32-year-old Milpitas resident, was arrested.
But relatives identified the woman taken into custody as Anila.
Stabbing case
Ann was found dead in her apartment
About two hours later, at 1:53pm, San Jose police responded to what was initially described as a "suspicious circumstance" at a home in the 700 block of Linda Vista Street.
Ann was found dead inside her apartment in San Jose after Anjana's death.
Her husband Jacob discovered her body after he went to their apartment upon learning about Anjana's death.
The details surrounding Ann's death and how it relates to Anjana's are still unclear.
Relatives
Ann may have been attacked first
According to local media, the three women spent time together the day before, attending an Onam celebration before going to a theater.
Anjana's family has also been told that Ann may have been attacked first and that Anjana was later called outside before being hit by the SUV, but investigators have not formally confirmed that sequence.
Some relatives suggested that Anila was fired recently while Ann had secured a job and work permit, but these are all preliminary information.
Repatriation efforts
Union minister steps in to help
Union Minister Suresh Gopi has stepped in to help with the repatriation of the women's bodies back to Kerala.
He said, "According to what he informed me, orders have been issued to the funeral homes handling funeral services to proceed with all the required documentation."
However, it is still unclear when US authorities will release the bodies for repatriation. The investigation into both deaths is ongoing.