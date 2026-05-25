Pakistan's Munir, Sharif in China for US-Iran mediation talks
What's the story
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, is currently in Beijing with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two leaders are holding talks with Chinese officials on the ongoing mediation efforts between the United States and Iran. This comes after Munir's recent visit to Tehran, alongside Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, for peace negotiations aimed at ending the Iran war.
Mediator's mission
Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks
Pakistan has been a key figure in the US-Iran peace talks, having hosted historic face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan last month. Despite his efforts, the talks failed to produce a lasting agreement due to Iran's accusations of excessive demands from the United States. During their current visit to China, PM Sharif and General Munir are trying to secure China's support as a third-party guarantor for Iran.
Peace broker
China willing to work with Pakistan for Middle East peace
China has expressed willingness to work with Pakistan to restore peace in the Middle East. Accepting this role would help stabilize China's energy supply lines affected by Iran's maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The high-stakes talks in Beijing are seen as a crucial step toward turning the current ceasefire into a permanent treaty.
Diplomatic push
PM Sharif thanks China for support in promoting peace
Pakistan has been instrumental in mediating between the US and Iran, with PM Sharif thanking China for its support in promoting peace. The presence of both civilian and military leadership in Beijing is aimed at securing a long-term geopolitical commitment from China. This meeting comes at a time when deep-seated mistrust between Washington and Tehran continues to stall progress on a permanent truce or foundational memorandum of understanding (MoU).