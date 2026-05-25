Pakistan's Munir, Sharif in China for US-Iran mediation talks

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, is currently in Beijing with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif . The two leaders are holding talks with Chinese officials on the ongoing mediation efforts between the United States and Iran. This comes after Munir's recent visit to Tehran, alongside Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, for peace negotiations aimed at ending the Iran war.

Mediator's mission Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks Pakistan has been a key figure in the US-Iran peace talks, having hosted historic face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan last month. Despite his efforts, the talks failed to produce a lasting agreement due to Iran's accusations of excessive demands from the United States. During their current visit to China, PM Sharif and General Munir are trying to secure China's support as a third-party guarantor for Iran.

Peace broker China willing to work with Pakistan for Middle East peace China has expressed willingness to work with Pakistan to restore peace in the Middle East. Accepting this role would help stabilize China's energy supply lines affected by Iran's maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The high-stakes talks in Beijing are seen as a crucial step toward turning the current ceasefire into a permanent treaty.

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