A protest by Hindu groups outside the Bangladesh High Commission in London was disrupted by Khalistani supporters on Saturday. The original protest demonstration was organized to condemn the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das and highlight the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Over 500 Bangladeshi and Indian-origin Hindus participated, demanding justice for Das, a garment factory worker who was lynched in Mymensingh.

Protest disruption Khalistani counter-protesters disrupt peaceful demonstration The protest was organized by the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Saangha (UK) and remained peaceful until a small group of Khalistani supporters arrived. These counter-protesters carried the yellow flags associated with the Khalistan movement and shouted anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans. Police intervened to separate the two groups and prevent further escalation.

Visuals from London during Hindu group's protest, Khalistanis's counter-protest #WATCH | London, UK | Handful of Khalistanis show up outside the Bangladesh High Commission in London in support of Bangladesh, as Indians and Bangladeshi Hindus protested against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/fBEx8uPj0r — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2025

Justice demand Protesters demand justice for Hindu community Despite the disruption, protesters continued to demand protection for minorities in Bangladesh and the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. A digital van displayed messages like "Hindus have right to live." Organizers were baffled by Khalistani involvement in a cause they said wasn't theirs. Sources alleged that this was a tactic used by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence through Khalistani proxies to distract from violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Global attention Protest aims to draw global attention to minority issues The protest was supported by the Bangladesh Hindu Association and other Indian diaspora groups. It aimed to draw global attention to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. A brief scuffle broke out before police restored order. According to sources cited by The Times of India, Islamist groups in Bangladesh silence minority voices while Khalistani elements abroad allegedly intimidate Hindu and India-aligned groups in Western countries, diverting attention from alleged human rights violations.