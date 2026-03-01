Iran's Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes: Report

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been killed in joint United States and Israeli strikes, a senior Israeli official told Reuters on Saturday. The news came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at Khamenei's demise during a national address, saying there were "many signs indicating Khamenei is no longer." However, he did not confirm the reports. Earlier, Israeli media reported that a photograph of Khamenei's body was shown to US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

Trump's post Trump announces death on social media Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS."

Details revealed Trump claims US and Israeli forces worked closely Trump claimed that Khamenei couldn't evade US intelligence and tracking systems. He also said that US and Israeli forces worked closely together for this operation. In a separate interview with NBC News, Trump said "most" of Iran's senior leadership is "gone," adding that many decision-makers had been killed in the strikes. Following news of Khamenei's death, a cryptic post was posted on his X account. The post read "In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him)."

Counterclaims Iranian government denies reports According to another Reuters report, which cited the Young Journalists Club, a member of the Tehran City Council stated that Khamenei's son-in-law and daughter-in-law were killed in strikes carried out by the US and Israel. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also denied the reports, saying both Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were alive "as far as I know." The Iranian government has accused Israel of "mental warfare" after these reports emerged.

Attack details US and Israel launch attacks on Iran The US and Israel have launched an unprecedented attack on Iran, reportedly targeting strategic military infrastructure. The strikes hit several sites in and around Tehran overnight. In response to the attacks, Tehran has fired missiles at Israel and at least seven other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, and Gulf states with US bases.