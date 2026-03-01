Khamenei's death marks 'beginning of end' for Iran: Ex-Crown Prince

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has declared Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "erased from the face of history." He called this moment the beginning of the end for the Islamic Republic and urged Iranians to prepare for a decisive uprising. In a lengthy statement on X, Pahlavi described Khamenei as "the bloodthirsty despot of our time" and "the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran's bravest sons and daughters."

Succession warning Successor will be complicit in crimes, warns Pahlavi Pahlavi warned that any attempt by regime loyalists to appoint a successor would fail. He argued that no replacement would have "legitimacy nor longevity" and would remain "complicit in the crimes of this regime." Addressing Iran's military, law enforcement, and security forces directly, he said efforts to preserve what he called a collapsing regime would fail.

Military appeal Time for decisive presence in streets is near: Pahlavi Pahlavi urged Iran's military and security forces to join the nation in ensuring "Iran's stable transition to a free and prosperous future." He said Khamenei's death "may serve as a balm for the wounded hearts" of grieving families, though it does not avenge past bloodshed. "This may be the beginning of our great national celebration," Pahlavi said, adding that "the time for a widespread and decisive presence in the streets is very near."

Twitter Post Ex-Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's post on Khamenei My fellow compatriots,



