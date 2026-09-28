Mojtaba Khamenei 'pulled from rubble' in Israel-US-Iran conflict: Report
What's the story
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly injured in a hospital in Tehran before the Israel-US-Iran conflict began. The revelation was made by Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir in an interview with Qatari news outlet Al Araby. "Even after he had been wounded and taken to the hospital, three hospitals in Tehran were bombed," Heidari said, adding, "Mojtaba Khamenei was in the third hospital and was pulled from the rubble."
Succession details
Mojtaba's election as leader independent of his father's position
Heidari also denied that former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had recommended his son as his successor.
He said Mojtaba Khamenei's election was independent of his father's position.
During his father's rule, Mojtaba held no official political role but served as an advisor for certain matters.
The lack of public appearances by Mojtaba is due to security concerns for him and members of Iran's Assembly of Experts, Heidari added.
Health speculation
Khamenei hasn't been seen or heard from since
According to The New York Post, Khamenei was later shifted to an undisclosed location and has not been publicly seen or heard from since.
US intelligence reports have indicated he suffered severe injuries and was disfigured in earlier attacks, but public accounts differ.
US President Donald Trump said last month he believed Khamenei was alive but had suffered serious injuries.
Health contradiction
Iranian president says 'completely' healthy
In stark contrast, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described Khamenei as "completely" healthy after a seven-hour meeting last month. He said they conducted talks during the meeting.
The Assembly of Experts, responsible for selecting Iran's supreme leader, was reportedly attacked during the conflict. Its Qom Secretariat was bombed, killing eight people and destroying documents related to leadership selection.
Leadership election
Heidari says he was 1st to propose Mojtaba Khamenei's name
Heydari said he was the first member to propose Mojtaba Khamenei for the position.
He recalled saying, "Given the enemy's position, we will choose and elect no one as leader and supreme guide of the Islamic Republic except Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei."
The assembly had received information that Khamenei was healthy and capable of leading Iran.
He secured 50 out of 59 votes cast in his favor.