Mojtaba Khamenei 'pulled from rubble' in Israel-US-Iran conflict: Report

Heidari also denied that former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had recommended his son as his successor.

He said Mojtaba Khamenei's election was independent of his father's position.

During his father's rule, Mojtaba held no official political role but served as an advisor for certain matters.

The lack of public appearances by Mojtaba is due to security concerns for him and members of Iran's Assembly of Experts, Heidari added.