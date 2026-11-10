Kim Jong Un reportedly grooming Kim Ju Ae as successor
World
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly preparing his reportedly about 13-year-old daughter, Kim Ju Ae, to take over as the country's next leader.
She's been showing up at big national events and military parades right beside her father, which has sparked talk about her being the future face of North Korea's ruling dynasty.
Regime media hails Kim Ju Ae
If Ju Ae becomes leader, she'd be breaking new ground in a country where the dynasty has been male-led since 1948.
The regime's media has called her "most beloved" and "respected" child, signaling strong support for her rise.
While North Korea's society is traditionally male-dominated, Kim Jong Un seems set on making his daughter the next in line, an unprecedented move that could change how leadership works there.