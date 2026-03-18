Kim Jong-Un wins North Korea's parliamentary elections with '99.93%' votes

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has allegedly won a landslide victory in the 2026 parliamentary elections, receiving 99.93% of the vote and all seats, state media reported. The elections were held on March 15 to elect deputies for the 15th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), with a reported voter turnout of 99.99%. The new assembly will convene on March 22 to elect state leadership and discuss major constitutional revisions.

Legislative agenda Assembly session to focus on presidential election, constitutional revisions The assembly session will focus on the election of the president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the revision and supplement of the Socialist Constitution. Observers are keen to see if North Korea will officially declare its hostile stance toward South Korea in its founding document. The session is also expected to re-elect Kim as the supreme leader and head of the State Affairs Commission.

Personnel reshuffle Over 70% deputies replaced since last term The latest election list indicates a major shake-up in the power structure, with over 70% of deputies replaced since the last term. This move is seen as an attempt to further consolidate Kim's absolute authority. Among the new deputies are Kim's sister Kim Yo-jong and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. The assembly is often described as a rubber-stamp parliament but remains crucial for legitimizing decisions made by the ruling party leadership.

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