King Charles, Prince Harry dragging public into their 'little argument'?
What's the story
King Charles III has sent a letter to the UK government, the military, and lord-lieutenants, reminding them of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's status as private citizens. The letter was sent after the couple's recent return to the United Kingdom. However, now the royal commentator Tom Sykes has weighed in on the situation, calling out Charles and Harry for involving the public in their family feud.
Family dispute
'Four years since the death of Queen Elizabeth II...'
Sykes told Page Six, "Today marks four years since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who spent 70 years on the throne never making anything about herself."
"It should be a day for remembering her."
"Instead, thanks to Prince Harry, and I would argue the King, we have all been dragged into a squalid little argument between the duke, his father and his father's staff, after Harry's office told the BBC the couple was 'surprised' by it."
Objections
'They just object to the fact that it landed...'
Sykes revealed an insider close to Harry told him that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were surprised "about timing, not content" of the letter.
"They agree with the letter. They accept Harry isn't a working royal."
"They just object to the fact that it landed in his office minutes before it went out and the King felt the need to restate a known fact at all."
History
Harry and Markle moved back to be closer to Charles
Harry and Markle's return to the UK comes after they resigned from royal duties in 2020.
They had moved to Montecito, California, and lived there with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Reportedly, they moved back to the UK to be closer to King Charles III, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in 2024.
Despite their return, tensions between Harry and his brother Prince William continue.