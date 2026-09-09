King Charles, Prince Harry dragging public into their 'little argument'?

Sykes told Page Six, "Today marks four years since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who spent 70 years on the throne never making anything about herself."

"It should be a day for remembering her."

"Instead, thanks to Prince Harry, and I would argue the King, we have all been dragged into a squalid little argument between the duke, his father and his father's staff, after Harry's office told the BBC the couple was 'surprised' by it."