King Charles insisted on a 'witness' during Prince Harry meeting?
What's the story
King Charles III had a "witness" during his recent meeting with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children at Highgrove House. Queen Camilla was present at the reunion on July 10, serving as an observer. Royal writer Robert Jobson explained to Page Six that "the queen was there for a reason...to make sure that everything was witnessed." The move comes after the Sussexes publicly shared details about the royal family.
Family dynamics
Jobson says, 'the only people who know were...'
Jobson noted about the private meeting that "the only people who know were inside the room," raising questions about whether Harry and Markle will share details of that day.
The king's choice to have a witness mirrors the late Queen Elizabeth II's practice of refusing to take Harry's phone calls without another person present in the room.
She had also prohibited photographers from attending one of her final meetings with the couple.
Health update
Details of Harry, Markle, and Charles's meeting
Charles, who is 77 years old, has been fighting cancer since 2024.
Despite his health challenges and Harry's recent privacy lawsuit loss against Associated Newspapers, he met with Harry and his family.
The visit was their first in four years.
Harry has been vocal about his feelings toward Camilla in his memoir Spare, accusing her of leaking information to tabloids for personal gain.