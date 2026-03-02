The emergency response started before 9:00am

Knife-wielding man stabs 'multiple people' in UK's Edinburgh

A major police operation is underway in Calder, a suburb of Edinburgh, after multiple people were stabbed by a man with a blade. "Two people were injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment," Police Scotland confirmed. Police Scotland said, "The public is being advised to avoid the Calder area of Edinburgh following reports of a man with a bladed weapon." The neighborhood is adjacent to Wester Hailes High School, which is understood to be under lockdown.