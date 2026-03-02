Knife-wielding man stabs 'multiple people' in UK's Edinburgh
What's the story
A major police operation is underway in Calder, a suburb of Edinburgh, after multiple people were stabbed by a man with a blade. "Two people were injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment," Police Scotland confirmed. Police Scotland said, "The public is being advised to avoid the Calder area of Edinburgh following reports of a man with a bladed weapon." The neighborhood is adjacent to Wester Hailes High School, which is understood to be under lockdown.
Eyewitness account
Suspect may have stabbed 2 people
William Ramsay, a local resident, said he saw the suspect enter his building's stairwell. He said the man "smashed the local shop" and possibly stabbed two people. Ramsay added that armed police and dogs had been on the scene for about two hours. Images from the scene showed several police vehicles outside Cobbinshaw House, a high-rise block of flats in Calder.
Transport impact
Public transport diverted
The police operation has also affected public transport in the area. Lothian Busses have diverted their number 20 service away from Calder until further notice due to the ongoing situation. Police Scotland said specialist resources, including firearms officers, are in attendance at a property nearby and inquiries are ongoing.