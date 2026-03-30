Iranian strike kills Indian worker at Kuwait desalination plant

An Iranian strike on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait has left one Indian worker dead. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, the Gulf state's electricity ministry confirmed. Engineer Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry, said, "A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait."

Ongoing conflict Kuwait reports 307 missiles 616 drones Kuwait's defense ministry said the country has been targeted by a total of 307 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 616 drones since the conflict began over a month ago. The ministry also reported that it detected and dealt with 14 ballistic missiles and 12 hostile drones in the past 24 hours. Some of these targeted a Kuwaiti armed forces base, injuring 10 personnel.

Emergency response Kuwait power ministry activates emergency teams In response to the Iranian strike, Kuwait's power ministry said technical teams and emergency crews immediately began work under approved emergency plans. This was done to address the repercussions of the incident and ensure continuity and efficiency of operations. The ministry also called for calm among residents and urged them not to be swayed by rumors, promising transparent updates on developments.

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Escalating tensions Ghalibaf warns against US ground operation Amid these developments, an Iranian official has warned that any US ground operation would be met with force. Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue while secretly planning a ground attack." He added that Iran's men are ready to retaliate against American soldiers on the ground following the arrival of a US warship carrying an additional 3,500 troops to the region.

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