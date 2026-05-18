You can now renew your Kuwaiti work permit online

The new online renewal system allows users to complete work permit renewals without having to visit service centers. The platform is designed to be secure and easy-to-use, with the aim of reducing waiting times and improving processing efficiency.

Service accessibility

Other reforms for foreign workers and employers

The online renewal system is available on the authority's official portal and is tipped to provide greater flexibility for users managing their work permit procedures. This development comes after several other recent digital reforms introduced by Kuwait for foreign workers and employers. These include online domestic driver visa services via the Sahel app, multiple-trip exit permits for the foreign workers, and simplified residency transfer procedures.