You can now renew your Kuwaiti work permit online
What's the story
Kuwait's Public Authority for Manpower has launched a new online self-service system to renew work permits. The service is accessible through the "Ashal Services" portal, Gulf News reported. The move is part of a larger initiative by the country to digitize its government services and make the labor-related processes more efficient.
User experience
Secure and easy-to-use
The new online renewal system allows users to complete work permit renewals without having to visit service centers. The platform is designed to be secure and easy-to-use, with the aim of reducing waiting times and improving processing efficiency.
Service accessibility
Other reforms for foreign workers and employers
The online renewal system is available on the authority's official portal and is tipped to provide greater flexibility for users managing their work permit procedures. This development comes after several other recent digital reforms introduced by Kuwait for foreign workers and employers. These include online domestic driver visa services via the Sahel app, multiple-trip exit permits for the foreign workers, and simplified residency transfer procedures.