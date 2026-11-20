Russia targets 3 Kyiv bridges, railway station; 8 dead
What's the story
In one of the largest air assaults since the war began, Russia has targeted three bridges in Kyiv and a railway station in Lviv. The attack left six dead, including two people at the Sknyliv railway station in Lviv. The Kyiv bridges targeted were Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge, Darnytskyi Bridge and Southern Bridge. Altogether, the overnight attack killed at least eight people, while also disrupting electricity, heating and water supplies.
Damage assessment
Traffic closed on damaged bridges: Klitschko
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the damage to the bridges on Telegram.
He said, "As a result of the ballistic attack on the capital, the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge crossing has been damaged."
He also confirmed that traffic is currently closed from the right bank to the left bank on this bridge.
Retaliation context
Attack comes after Ukraine targeted Crimean bridge
The attacks come after Ukraine targeted the Crimean Bridge, a key symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule over Crimea. The bridge linked Russia and the occupied peninsula.
Putin had vowed "far more painful" retaliation for Ukraine's actions.
The air assault involved nearly 100 missiles and around 400 drones, making it one of the most powerful attacks yet, according to Yuriy Ignat, head of communications for the Ukrainian air force.
Other targets
Unidentified 'flying object' fell near eastern Polish town
Apart from Kyiv, strikes and explosions were reported across the country, including the far-western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, and the eastern city of Dnipro.
Polish authorities also reported that an unidentified "flying object" fell near the eastern Polish town of Lipowiec.