Lalit Modi becomes British citizen, shares speech from Oxford Union
What's the story
Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has officially announced his British citizenship, which he acquired on September 15, 2026. The announcement was made during a speech at the Oxford Union, where he spoke about his journey to becoming a British citizen and his long-standing connection with the United Kingdom. In a post on X, Modi celebrated the occasion with family and friends.
Personal milestone
UK is my home: Modi
In his announcement, Modi described the United Kingdom as his home for many years and said he had developed a deep appreciation for its people, institutions, traditions, and values.
He wrote on X, "Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging."
The former cricket administrator thanked his family and friends for their support during this journey.
Special occasion
Modi's journey to the UK
Modi's announcement came on the birthday of King Charles III, making it even more special for him. He ended his post with "God Save the King!"
The IPL founder also expressed his desire to contribute positively to his new home in the UK.
This development comes years after he left India in 2010 amid investigations into alleged financial irregularities linked to the IPL.
Twitter Post
Lalit Modi's announcement on X
🇬🇧 A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER.— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) November 14, 2026
Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone.
I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN. 🇬🇧
On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I… pic.twitter.com/BKMyxegKkj