Lana Nusseibeh enters UN Secretary General race, apparent Palestinian endorsement
Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates's ambassador to the U.N. has thrown her hat in the ring for secretary-general.
Her bid comes at a tense moment, with accusations that the United Arab Emirates is backing Sudan's Rapid Support Forces.
Still, her push to get aid into Gaza has apparently won her the endorsement of the state of Palestine.
CELAC questions Nusseibeh's late candidacy
Nusseibeh's late entry hasn't gone unnoticed: CELAC, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, is questioning why she joined now, as her late entry came just as a consensus was emerging behind their region holding the UN top job.
Human rights groups are also uneasy about alleged United Arab Emirates links to Sudan's conflict, though Nusseibeh denies any wrongdoing.
With all this swirling around, her candidacy adds another twist to an already stuck U.N. Security Council selection process.