Pakistan: Senior LeT commander found dead in Islamabad mosque

Aziz was responsible for the department in LeT that provided support to families of terrorists killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

His sudden death comes just days after a senior LeT operative, Rizwan Hanif, made shocking admissions about the deaths of over 30 members by "unknown men" within Pakistan.

In a video statement, Hanif revealed that many members have been killed across different regions, including Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad over the past three to four years.