LeT co-founder Amir Hamza shot outside Lahore news channel office
What's the story
Amir Hamza, a co-founder of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was shot by unidentified gunmen in Lahore, Pakistan. The incident took place outside a news channel office in the city. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Per available information, the condition of the 66-year-old is said to be critical.
Terrorist background
Hamza co-founded LeT with Hafiz Saeed
Hamza co-founded LeT with Hafiz Saeed and has been linked to several terrorist activities, including attacks in India. He is a veteran of the Afghan mujahideen and was once the editor of LeT's official publication, overseeing Lashkar's propaganda. He wrote books such as Qafila Da'wat aur Shahadat (Caravan of Proselytizing and Martyrdom) and Shahrah-e-Bahisht (The Road to Paradise). He contributed significantly to its radical literature.
New organization
Hamza formed splinter group called Jaish-e-Manqafa
In 2018, after financial crackdowns on LeT-affiliated charities by Pakistani authorities, Hamza reportedly distanced himself from Lashkar. He then formed a splinter group called Jaish-e-Manqafa to carry on militant activities. This group is said to be operating freely in Pakistan and Hamza is believed to be in touch with LeT leadership. Hamza was declared a global terrorist by the United States in 2012.