LeT co-founder Amir Hamza shot outside Lahore news channel office 

Terrorist background

Hamza co-founded LeT with Hafiz Saeed

Hamza co-founded LeT with Hafiz Saeed and has been linked to several terrorist activities, including attacks in India. He is a veteran of the Afghan mujahideen and was once the editor of LeT's official publication, overseeing Lashkar's propaganda. He wrote books such as Qafila Da'wat aur Shahadat (Caravan of Proselytizing and Martyrdom) and Shahrah-e-Bahisht (The Road to Paradise). He contributed significantly to its radical literature.