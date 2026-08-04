Indian intelligence agents killed LeT members in Pakistan: LeT

Hanif claimed that LeT operatives were targeted in major Pakistani cities like Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot.

He said, "In the last four years, 30 of our people were killed by Indian intelligence agents, someone in Peshawar, someone in Karachi, someone in Rawalpindi, someone in Muzaffarabad, someone in Rawalakot."

The speech also contained inflammatory remarks against other religions and accused foreign agents of the killings.