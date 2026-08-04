Indian intelligence agents killed LeT members in Pakistan: LeT
What's the story
Rizwan Hanif, a senior operative of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has publicly admitted that over 30 of their members have been killed in Pakistan since 2020. The admission was made during a speech, believed to be recorded in May and recently shared on social media. Hanif accused Indian intelligence agencies of carrying out these targeted killings using an "unknown gunman model."
Accusations detailed
Hanif named major Pakistani cities where operatives were targeted
Hanif claimed that LeT operatives were targeted in major Pakistani cities like Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot.
He said, "In the last four years, 30 of our people were killed by Indian intelligence agents, someone in Peshawar, someone in Karachi, someone in Rawalpindi, someone in Muzaffarabad, someone in Rawalakot."
The speech also contained inflammatory remarks against other religions and accused foreign agents of the killings.
Hate speech
Terrorist group spews hate against religions
Hanif claimed that operatives of the outfit were being targeted because of their faith, alleging that their "only crime" was their religious belief.
His speech also included derogatory remarks against Hindus and Jews, accusing them of worshiping cows and calves.
He concluded by asserting the supremacy of Allah while declaring that neither the United States nor Israel was supreme.
Group background
History of Lashkar-e-Taiba
Lashkar-e-Taiba was formed in Pakistan in the late 1980s by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Zafar Iqbal, and Abdullah Azzam as the militant wing of Markaz-ud-Dawa-wal-Irshad.
The group was initially focused on the Soviet-Afghan War but later turned its attention to Jammu and Kashmir.
The United States, India, the United Nations, and several other countries have designated Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terrorist organization.