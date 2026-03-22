Top Lashkar terrorist killed by own family in Pakistan
What's the story
Bilal Arif Sarafi, a commander of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed by his family members in Pakistan on Saturday, NDTV reported, citing sources. The incident took place near the ruins of the LeT headquarters in Muridke, outside Lahore. The motive behind this murder is still unclear, but intelligence sources suspect a family dispute. Those involved have reportedly also been arrested.
Terrorist profile
Sarafi associated with LeT since 2005
Sarafi had been associated with LeT since 2005 and was instrumental in fundraising for the group. He lived in Taiba Colony with other senior commanders. After his death, several videos surfaced on social media claiming to show the aftermath of the incident. In one video, a man is seen firing at close range while a woman repeatedly stabs Sarafi.
Rising violence
Pakistan most terror-affected country in 2025
Pakistan has become the world's most terror-affected country in 2025, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026. The country recorded 1,139 deaths and 1,045 attacks in a single year. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are the worst-hit provinces, with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan being the dominant terror group.