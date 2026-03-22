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Home / News / World News / Top Lashkar terrorist killed by own family in Pakistan
Top Lashkar terrorist killed by own family in Pakistan
Sarafi was allegedly stabbed and shot

Top Lashkar terrorist killed by own family in Pakistan

By Snehil Singh
Mar 22, 2026
03:17 pm
What's the story

Bilal Arif Sarafi, a commander of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed by his family members in Pakistan on Saturday, NDTV reported, citing sources. The incident took place near the ruins of the LeT headquarters in Muridke, outside Lahore. The motive behind this murder is still unclear, but intelligence sources suspect a family dispute. Those involved have reportedly also been arrested.

Terrorist profile

Sarafi associated with LeT since 2005

Sarafi had been associated with LeT since 2005 and was instrumental in fundraising for the group. He lived in Taiba Colony with other senior commanders. After his death, several videos surfaced on social media claiming to show the aftermath of the incident. In one video, a man is seen firing at close range while a woman repeatedly stabs Sarafi.

Rising violence

Pakistan most terror-affected country in 2025

Pakistan has become the world's most terror-affected country in 2025, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026. The country recorded 1,139 deaths and 1,045 attacks in a single year. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are the worst-hit provinces, with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan being the dominant terror group.

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