Ex-IMF director fact-checks serial borrower Pakistan's 'historic milestone' leadership claim 

Pakistan's Ministry of Economic Affairs had hailed the appointment as a "historic milestone."

The ministry said it would allow Islamabad to take part in global economic discussions and promote dialogue among member countries.

Subramanian also emphasized that this role is not comparable to India's G20 presidency.

"India's G20 presidency set the agenda for a major forum of global economic cooperation; its BRICS presidency drove an emerging-economies platform... Pakistan's role is to preside over an annual meeting," Subramanian added.