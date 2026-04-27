Top LeT commander Yusuf Afridi shot dead

Key figure

Afridi closely associated with LeT chief Hafiz Saeed

Afridi was a key figure in the LeT's regional structure and was believed to be closely associated with its chief Hafiz Saeed. He was involved in recruitment and coordination of the outfit's activities in the region. The motive behind his death remains unclear and authorities are yet to identify the attackers. His killing is part of a pattern of similar attacks on high-profile terrorists in Pakistan in recent months.