LNG tanker transits through Strait of Hormuz highest since February

Even with tensions running high between the US and Iran, LNG tankers are still moving through the Strait of Hormuz at their highest since the conflict began in February.

October 2026 saw 31 tankers make the trip, up from 23 last month and the most since the conflict started in February.

Most of these ships picked up their cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan port, while others loaded up at Das Island in the United Arab Emirates.