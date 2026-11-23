Lock of George Washington's hair sold for $4,000 at auction
What's the story
A framed lock of hair from former United States President George Washington has been sold at auction for $4,000, according to the South Carolina-based auction house Richmond Auctions. The hair belonged to John Gadsby, who hosted Washington for dinner in 1799 shortly before his death. It was later acquired by collector John K Lattimer from a descendant of Gadsby's. The identity of the new owner remains undisclosed.
Historical connection
Hair was displayed under a portrait of Washington
The connection of the hair to Washington was explained in a 1928 testament by Gadsby's granddaughter, Julia Ten Eyck McBlair.
She said her grandfather got the hair "in view of the friendship and association with his last days" with Washington.
The lock was framed and displayed under a portrait of Washington in their home in Washington City, McBlair added.
Auction history
Auction not the most expensive for Washington's hair
The recent auction is not the most expensive for Washington's hair. In 2021, three strands believed to have been removed from him around his death and kept in a locket sold for nearly $40,000.
The sale highlights the historical significance and value of items associated with America's first president.
Museum collection
Other items linked to Washington have fetched high prices
Numerous locks of Washington's hair have been preserved, including at least 50 specimens at Mount Vernon, his former residence and now a museum.
The practice of displaying hair from loved ones was popular among wealthy families in the 19th century.
Other items linked to Washington have fetched high prices at auctions, including a signed letter from 1776 asking for soldiers for the Continental Army, which sold for $109,800 in July.