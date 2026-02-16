Logan Paul sells 'holy grail' Pokemon card for $16.5M

Professional wrestler and influencer Logan Paul has auctioned his rare Pikachu Illustrator Pokemon card for a staggering $16.492 million. The auction was held by Goldin Auctions and lasted 42 days, culminating in a flurry of last-minute bids that pushed the price up from an initial $6.882 million to its final value. The sale also included a diamond-encrusted necklace worn by Paul at WrestleMania 38 and his promise to personally deliver the card to the winning bidder.

Record-breaking sale 'Holy grail of all Pokemon cards' The Pikachu Illustrator card is one of only 39 such cards made for a Pokemon illustration contest in the late 1990s. It is regarded as "the holy grail of all Pokemon cards" and is virtually flawless, being the only Illustrator card to receive a Grade 10 from authentication agency PSA. The sale has earned Paul over $8 million in profit after auction fees, making it a lucrative investment considering he bought it for $5.275 million five years ago.

Investment 'Most coveted trading card in the world' Goldin Founder and CEO Ken Goldin previously told CNN that Pokemon cards have skyrocketed in value, outpacing sports cards and beating the S&P stock market by 3,000% over the past two decades. He called Paul's card "the most coveted trading card in the world." The auction attracted 97 total bids before closing with a final price of $16.492 million.

