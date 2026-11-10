London PM2.5 over 8 times WHO limit, Sadiq Khan urges

The pollution spike is being blamed on all the weekend celebrations, plus calm winds and fog trapping dirty air over the city. Experts say burning wood at home and car emissions are big culprits too.

Khan is asking Londoners to help out by turning off engines when parked and skipping garden waste burns for now.

Larissa Lockwood, director of campaigns at Global Action Plan, suggests public campaigns about health risks and "burn alerts" during bad-air days to keep things from getting worse in future.