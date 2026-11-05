London police arrest more than 2 dozen Palestine Action supporters
London police arrested more than two dozen Palestine Action supporters outside the UK Supreme Court on Wednesday, right as the group was appealing its label as a terrorist organization.
The arrests quickly drew protests and reignited debates about free speech, especially since anti-terror laws have led to thousands of arrests in the past year.
Palestine Action faces Supreme Court case
Palestine Action was banned last year after activists protested at an RAF base over the U.K.'s support for Israel.
Being labeled alongside groups like al-Qaida means serious legal risks for members.
In court, their lawyers argued that property damage shouldn't equal terrorism, but the government insists it can.
The case is now with the Supreme Court, and many are watching closely to see what this means for protest rights in the UK.