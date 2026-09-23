'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular charged with rape: What we know
What's the story
Braden Peters, the controversial "looksmaxxing" livestreamer known as Clavicular, has been charged with rape in Massachusetts. The charges, filed in Orleans District Court earlier this month, include drugging a person for sexual intercourse and procuring alcohol for an underage person, CNN reported. These charges stem from allegations made by Aleksandra Mendoza, an influencer who reported the incident to Chatham Police in June 2026.
Assault claims
Details of the civil suit
Mendoza alleged that Peters encouraged her to drink alcohol during a May 2025 visit to his family's Cape Cod home, when she was 17.
She claimed Peters initiated sex without her consent due to intoxication.
The Florida civil suit also accuses Peters of battery, emotional distress, and fraud.
His attorneys have moved to dismiss some of the claims and have asked the court to consider the sexual battery claim separately.
Online persona
Peters's controversial behavior
Peters, who has a huge following on Kick and Twitch, is known for his controversial behavior.
He encourages viewers to improve their physical appearance using extreme methods.
In November 2025, Mendoza alleged that Peters injected her with an unapproved substance during another livestream in Miami.
This incident is also part of the civil suit filed in Florida against him by Mendoza.
Legal battles
Peters's past legal issues
Peters has publicly accused Mendoza of filing lawsuits for attention or money.
He was previously placed on six-month probation in Miami-Dade County after being charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, which he pleaded not guilty to.
This charge is likely related to an incident where Peters was filmed shooting a gun at an alligator during a Florida swamp tour.