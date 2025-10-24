New Louvre heist video surfaces; shows robbers descending on ladder  

The slow-motion escape of two robbers from the Louvre holding €88 million (£76 million) of France's crown jewels was caught on video. The 36-second video shows two individuals dressed in black, one wearing a yellow hi-vis vest and the other a motorcycle helmet, descending on a furniture lift from the museum's Apollo gallery. The audacious crime was executed in under seven minutes, with security footage showing the suspects smashing a window and using disk cutters to break into display cases.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Louvre thieves caught on camera escaping slowly with crown jewels pic.twitter.com/4PTS8uOXBx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 23, 2025

Escape route The thieves made a swift exit after the heist The thieves' getaway was as brazen as their entry. They used a stolen truck with a mobile lift to access the first-floor gallery. After stealing eight pieces of jewelry, including an emerald and diamond necklace given by Napoleon I to Marie Louise, they made their escape on scooters. "The individuals are on scooters," a voice is heard saying into a walkie-talkie. "They are going to leave," the voice continues, and seconds later, the men flee on two scooters.

Security breach The heist has raised questions about museum security The heist has exposed major security lapses at the Louvre Museum. The museum's director, Laurence des Cars, admitted there was "highly insufficient" security camera coverage on the building's exterior. Despite an alarm being triggered during the break-in, it only alerted guards focused on visitor safety and not on protecting artworks.