Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeats Flavio Bolsonaro with 51.75%
World
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is back as Brazil's president after beating Flavio Bolsonaro in a dramatic election.
Lula grabbed 51.75% of the vote on Sunday, pulling off a rare comeback: he's the first candidate since the 1980s to win after trailing in the first round.
Lula's win challenges Brazil's far right
Lula's win is seen as a big pushback against far-right politics and has sparked celebrations across cities like Sao Paulo.
At 80, he managed to rally his supporters and flip a major vote deficit into a clear victory, showing just how strong his influence still is.
This result not only shakes up Brazilian politics but could also affect international ties, especially with figures like Donald Trump.