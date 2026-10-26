Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins 4th presidential term
Big news from Brazil: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just pulled off a comeback, winning the presidency for a fourth term by beating Flavio Bolsonaro in the runoff.
It's a pretty historic moment: Lula has returned to the presidency.
His campaign struck a chord by warning about threats to democracy and helped shift Latin America away from its recent right-wing streak.
GOP redistricting leaves House outlook uncertain
Meanwhile in the US Republicans's big plan to redraw voting maps hasn't given them the edge they hoped for in the House.
Only five out of 15 GOP-favored districts are rated by the Cook Political Report as either likely or solid Republican, with most now leaning Democratic or still up for grabs.
Turns out, support among young and Latino voters has dropped since 2024, making things less predictable for both parties.