Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil presidency in comeback
World
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is back as Brazil's president after defeating Flavio Bolsonaro in a dramatic comeback.
Even though he started behind, Lula's win signals a big shift away from recent right-wing politics in Latin America and shows voters still trust his leadership.
Record turnout bolsters Lula's poverty agenda
Record voter turnout helped Lula close the gap in the October 25 runoff.
His campaign focused on fighting poverty, boosting social programs, and keeping Brazil independent from US influence, a contrast to Bolsonaro's approach.
Now, with a conservative Congress and economic challenges ahead, all eyes are on how Lula delivers this time around.