Lula wins 4th term as Brazil president, defeats Bolsonaro
What's the story
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known popularly as Lula, has won a fourth presidential term in Brazil, defeating conservative candidate Flavio Bolsonaro. The Brazilian electoral authority confirmed his victory, extending left-wing leadership in Latin America's largest economy. Lula addressed supporters in Sao Paulo after his re-election, saying "BRAZIL IS NO ONE'S BACKYARD," a jab at United States influence in the region.
Election dynamics
Bolsonaro called for annulment of Brazil's election results
Bolsonaro, a senator and son of imprisoned former president Jair Bolsonaro, had campaigned on strengthening ties with Washington.
He called for Brazil's election results to be "annulled" after Lula da Silva's victory.
Lula, meanwhile, criticized US tariffs on Brazilian exports and Washington's designation of drug-trafficking groups as foreign terrorist organizations during his campaign.
Governance vision
Lula promises to work with conservative-led Congress
In his victory speech, Lula promised to work with Brazil's conservative-led Congress and govern for all Brazilians.
He said, seeking to strike a conciliatory note, "I will govern for 215 million Brazilians; we no longer have an electoral rival."
In his victory speech, Lula said, "We will change the way we run this country; we will make people participate more in decision-making process."
Election aftermath
Election marked by political divisions over US relations, climate policy
The election was marked by political divisions over US relations, crime, climate policy, and social welfare.
Lula's victory gives Brazil and Mexico left-of-center leadership in two of Latin America's largest economies.
Both political camps faced corruption allegations involving allies and family members.
Bolsonaro faced scrutiny over a sprawling scandal, while Lula previously spent over a year in prison after corruption convictions that were later annulled.
Election support
US policy toward Brazil a major campaign issue
Lula's supporters backed him for his record on poverty reduction and support for marginalized communities.
Bolsonaro promised to reduce food prices with a tough-on-crime agenda.
US policy toward Brazil was a major campaign issue, with Lula criticizing Trump's trade measures and approach to organized crime.
Flavio Bolsonaro emphasized his links with the White House, arguing Brazil needed better deals in the rare-earth minerals sector.