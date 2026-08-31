Maduro shares 1st prison photos since capture
What's the story
Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has shared his first photographs from the United States prison since his capture. The pictures were posted on his official social media accounts on Sunday, August 30, 2026, showing him smiling and making peace signs at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The images were taken on June 25, nearly eight months after US forces captured him in Caracas.
Resilience expressed
'Venezuela will be reborn'
In his message, Maduro thanked his supporters and said he would remain strong with his wife, Cilia Flores. He wrote, "Venezuela will be reborn."
The photos were shared after two earthquakes had struck Venezuela on June 24. The death toll from the quakes has risen to 6,509 by August 25.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Quiero que sepan que estamos firmes, con el corazón lleno del amor de ustedes, ese amor que nos llega convertido en oración, en acción permanente, en solidaridad y en apoyo verdadero. Gracias infinitas por cada palabra, por cada gesto, por cada bendición. pic.twitter.com/8YstzkBakf— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 30, 2026
Relations evolve
Maduro and Flores in US custody
Maduro and Flores are currently in US custody awaiting trial on June 1, 2027.
They were seized from their Caracas home during an operation authorized by Trump on January 3 and taken to New York.
Maduro pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges, including narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine.
Oil deal
US takes control of Venezuela's oil reserves
Meanwhile, the acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, has entered a new phase of relations with Washington over the country's oil reserves.
Trump announced that the US had secured majority control of over 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves through a partnership with private business.
Rodriguez said the energy project would run for 25 years and target more than 1.5 million barrels a day initially.
Legal hurdles
Legal questions remain over the agreement
The new private company developing the oilfields has been granted 100-year rights, a US official told the Associated Press.
However, it is unclear how much of the United States's share would come from equity ownership and how much from an oil-purchase arrangement.
Questions remain over financing and implementation of the agreement.
A significant increase in Venezuelan production may take time due to required investments in infrastructure and unresolved legal questions.