Mahrah Al Nahyan found unconscious after West London cocaine binge
Mahrah Al Nahyan, a 32-year-old member of the Abu Dhabi royal family through marriage, was found unconscious in West London after a cocaine binge back in June 2026.
She was discovered slumped by some railings with a barefoot three-year-old child nearby, who was worryingly close to traffic.
Video footage also showed an unconscious man next to her.
Nahyan pleads guilty to child neglect
After about half an hour unresponsive, Al Nahyan woke up and reportedly shouted at police.
Fast forward to October: she pleaded guilty to child neglect, got a two-year community order focused on rehab, and was fined nearly $8,000.
Her lawyer shared that she's now in drug rehab and intends to become a day patient to attend Narcotics Anonymous following the end of the program.
Despite all this, she still receives over $10,500 every month from her ultra-wealthy family ($300 billion), raising questions about privilege and accountability.