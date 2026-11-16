Major FAA tech failure cancels 2,400, delays 8,800 US flights
If you've been stuck at the airport lately, you're not alone: 2,400 flights were canceled and 8,800 delayed across the US after a major tech failure hit the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA.
It's been three days of travel headaches as airlines like JetBlue, American, and United scramble to get back on track.
Sean Duffy says things might improve by Monday, but for now, the struggle is real.
Sean Duffy seeks $50B FAA upgrade
Turns out, this mess started when an old router (bought way back in 2001!) was replaced at the Federal Aviation Administration, which then overloaded air traffic systems nationwide.
The glitch exposed just how outdated some of America's air travel tech really is.
Now Duffy is pushing for a $50 billion upgrade to modernize everything and hopefully prevent more chaos in the future.