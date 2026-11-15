Manila Shenzhen summits spotlight rare Trump Xi Jinping Putin meeting
Big week for diplomacy in Asia: leaders from around the world are meeting up, starting with the ASEAN summit in Manila on November 15, followed by APEC in Shenzhen on November 18.
All eyes are on a rare sit-down between US President Trump, China's Xi Jinping, and Russia's Putin at APEC, especially given current global tensions.
ASEAN tackles AI tariffs and security
The ASEAN summit is set to tackle hot topics like AI governance, tariffs, sustainable energy, and regional security issues such as the South China Sea disputes and Myanmar's crisis.
Over in Cambodia, leaders like Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and France's President Emmanuel Macron are also gathering for the Francophone summit.
Altogether, these meetings highlight how much influence Asia now has in shaping global policies.