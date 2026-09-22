Manisa school shooting leaves at least 11 injured, 9th-grader detained
World
A shooting at Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in Manisa, Turkey, left at least 11 people injured early Tuesday. Two are in a serious condition.
The suspect, a ninth-grader from the same school, was taken into custody.
Shooter's parents and grandfather detained
Authorities have detained the shooter's parents and grandfather as part of the investigation.
Three inspectors from the Ministry of National Education have been assigned to investigate the incident.