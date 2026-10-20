Marco Rubio confirms Quad Manila summit planned before 2026 ends
World
Heads up: Leaders from the Quad, India, the US Japan, and Australia are planning a summit in Manila before 2026 wraps up.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the news, saying the exact date isn't locked in yet, but that he expects some specific initiatives focused on working together.
Quad committed to action in Indo-Pacific
Rubio shared that this Manila meetup is all about real action, not just talk.
Since their last big gathering in 2024, Quad countries have been meeting regularly to tackle issues like maritime security, tech innovation, and economic strength across the Indo-Pacific.
Even though a planned 2025 summit didn't happen, the group says they're more committed than ever to making an impact.