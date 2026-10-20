Marco Rubio in Mumbai seeking Reliance partnership on Venezuelan crude
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Mumbai, looking to partner with Reliance Industries on refining more Venezuelan crude oil.
This highlights how important energy is in the growing relationship between the two countries.
Visit targets energy trade defense technology
Rubio's trip, which kicked off Tuesday, is all about strengthening U.S.-India cooperation, not just in energy, but also in trade, defense, and technology.
Both countries are working through past disagreements over tariffs and immigration, and aiming for a new trade agreement.
It is Rubio's second visit to India this year, showing just how much both sides want to keep things moving forward.