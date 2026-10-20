Marco Rubio in Mumbai to meet S Jaishankar, strengthen ties
World
US Secretary of state Marco Rubio is set to arrive in Mumbai to meet with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar.
The main goal? Strengthening ties on trade, security, and tech, especially important right now after some recent US policy changes.
This is Rubio's second trip to India since May, showing both sides are keen to keep the conversation going.
Talks focus on trade and energy
The talks will zero in on boosting trade and energy partnerships, with a spotlight on critical minerals.
They'll also touch on the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, and their fallout on food, fuel, and fertilizer security.
Plus, Rubio's stop at Reliance's refinery in Gujarat highlights how serious both countries are about working together on energy.