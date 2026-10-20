Marco Rubio optimistic U.S.-India deal may resolve Russian oil debate
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is optimistic that a new trade deal with India might finally resolve the debate over India buying oil from Russia.
He pointed out that putting sanctions on countries trading with Russia can backfire and hurt their economies too.
Rubio also explained that these sanctions don't just target Russia: they affect any business working with them, making things complicated for everyone involved.
Marco Rubio hopes for U.S.-India cooperation
Rubio hopes the upcoming deal will smooth out these tensions and boost cooperation between the US and India.
He recalled the current administration's efforts to balance global pressure on Russia without causing more economic trouble worldwide.