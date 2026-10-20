Marco Rubio praises India diversifying energy and cooperation with US.
World
India is shaking up where it gets its energy, relying less on Russian oil and exploring new options.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, visiting Mumbai, applauded India's efforts to keep its energy mix flexible, especially with global markets being so unpredictable right now.
Both countries seem keen to work more closely on energy.
Reliance eyes Venezuela energy opportunities
The US says it could be a steady supplier for India, while Indian companies like Reliance are eyeing opportunities in places like Venezuela.
Rubio's visit also focused on boosting defense ties and highlighted how Indian firms might play a bigger role in global energy markets.
The goal: more choices and better energy security for India going forward.