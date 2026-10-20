Marco Rubio urges stronger U.S.-India partnership at Mumbai event
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US and India need to team up even more.
At an event in Mumbai, he called India the world's oldest democracy and highlighted its huge influence in shaping the future.
He made it clear that both countries have a big role to play together this century.
Rubio highlights tech, trade, Indo-Pacific security
Rubio pointed out that tech innovation, trade, and keeping the Indo-Pacific region secure are top priorities for both nations.
He talked about working side by side on challenges like superintelligence and quantum computing, making sure they help people but don't become threats.
Despite some differences, he said the US and India are extraordinary when it comes to their national interests.