Marco Rubio: US must engage Pakistan for South Asia stability
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently explained why the US needs to keep talking to Pakistan, even when it's complicated.
In a chat with Network18, he pointed out that Pakistan's nuclear power and its location make it too important to ignore if you want stability in South Asia.
Marco Rubio: engagement manages India concerns
Rubio said that when asked about his earlier proposal to cut US aid to Pakistan if it sponsored terror against India, staying connected with Pakistan helps the US manage tricky regional issues, including things India worries about.
He summed it up: In the case of Pakistan, it's a country that we have to have a relationship with.