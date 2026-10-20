Marco Rubio: US opposes terrorism sponsors, maintains Pakistan ties
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi that America stands firmly against any country supporting terrorism, "We're against anybody who sponsors terrorism," he said.
Still, he explained why the US keeps its relationship with Pakistan going, calling it essential for global security since Pakistan is nuclear-armed and key to regional stability.
Marco Rubio condemns Iran ship attacks
Rubio also called out Iran for threatening global safety by attacking commercial ships, a move he compared to tactics from World War II.
He pointed out these attacks put sailors' lives at risk, including Indians.
The US will continue putting extraordinary economic pressure on them.