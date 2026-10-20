Marco Rubio visits Jamnagar refinery amid global energy disruptions
World
US Sen. Marco Rubio stopped by Gujarat's Jamnagar refinery during his three-day trip to India, right as global energy supplies are facing disruptions.
He highlighted how refining, not just producing oil, is a big deal for keeping energy flowing and economies stable.
Rubio stresses refining infrastructure importance
Rubio made it clear that just pumping crude oil isn't enough; turning it into usable fuel is what really keeps things running.
With conflicts making energy transport tricky, he said, "It makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it," pointing out how crucial strong refining infrastructure is for both economic security and national stability.