Maria Corina Machado returns to Venezuela despite 15-year ban
Maria Corina Machado, a major voice in Venezuela's opposition, is back home after fleeing in December of last year.
Her return comes amid tensions with the United States.
Even though she is still banned from running for office for 15 years, Machado's presence is stirring up Venezuela's political scene.
Opposition recognizes Maria Corina Machado's leadership
Machado's comeback signals a big shift: her leadership is already being recognized by other opposition figures like Edmundo Gonzalez, who said, "sovereign voice returns with her to lead and guide this process."
With interim president Delcy Rodriguez now leading, and the Trump administration wants elections to take place in Venezuela, Machado is pushing hard for authorities to set a date for Venezuela's next election, showing her influence goes way beyond just Venezuela.