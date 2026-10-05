Maria del Carmen Abascal eviction sparks protests in Spanish cities
World
When 87-year-old Maria del Carmen Abascal was evicted from her Madrid apartment after her rent shot up from €500 to €1,650, it struck a nerve across Spain.
Her story quickly became the face of the country's growing housing crisis, with protests erupting in several Spanish cities and putting pressure on politicians to act.
Spain PM Sanchez calls early election
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tried to push through emergency reforms to stop evictions and boost rental options, but parliament blocked them.
With public anger rising and Sanchez's Socialist Party trailing in nearly every opinion poll cited in the report, Sanchez called for early elections on November 29.
The vote is now set to decide how Spain tackles its urgent housing problems going forward.