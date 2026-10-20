Marian Haefner, 89, dies in house fire after train delay
World
An 89-year-old woman, Marian Haefner, sadly lost her life in a Lockland, Ohio, house fire after firefighters were held up by a stopped train blocking their route.
The delay lasted about seven minutes, which kept the Lockland Fire Department from reaching her home right away.
Local officials demand federal rail action
The Reading Fire Department got there first and found Haefner inside. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Local officials are now calling for federal action to stop trains from blocking emergency routes, something they say has been an issue for years.
Norfolk Southern says it plans to improve rail infrastructure to help prevent delays like this in the future.